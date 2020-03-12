State senators discuss bill requiring audit of State Auditor

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Senate Republicans are calling for an audit of the state auditor's office.

The bill, filed by Senate President Pro-tem Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, calls for an independent audit of State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office to be completed. Galloway is currently the only Democratic statewide office holder.

Schatz said the Auditor’s office was due to be audited last year but was not because the House did not pass a senate concurrent resolution. The auditor’s office and other state executive agencies are required to be audited every two years.

“The auditor audits every other agency every two years, so it is a routine process, but because they can’t audit themselves, someone has to audit the auditor,” he said. “It would have happened already in 2019 had the house already taken action on it.”

The last time the auditor’s office was audited was in 2017. Since being elected in 2015, Galloway’s office has been audited five times. Three of those audits were commissioned by the state legislature.

In a letter to Schatz that was read before a committee hearing on Wednesday, Galloway wrote, “each time these reviews found that my office operates efficiently, effectively, and in compliance with professional auditing standards.”

Critics say the bill is purely a political football since Galloway is running for Governor against incumbent Mike Parson in the fall.

Schatz said he does not believe his bill is an election issue.

“What it is is a statutory issue that did not occur,” he said. “Obviously because it is an election year people are making it an election issue, but had it not been an election year, we would still be having the same conversations as to why it did not occur and so if the house had taken action on this last year, it would be no issue.”

Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo, D-Jackson County, said he is not opposed to the audit since it is routine for government agencies to undergo them, but does not want the issue to be turned into a political football.

“We always believe in transparency, but this is a situation where we have to make sure we're not playing politics with the certain things,” he said. “So, if in fact we are going to go down this road, we want to make sure that it's completed well before the election.”

Schatz’s bill has an emergency clause that would speed up the process and allow the audit to begin before bills signed by the Governor go into effect in August.

“We have an emergency clause on there that would hopefully get that process to happen quicker than what would happen if it waited for the normal timeline in August when the Governor would take action,” he said. “The emergency clause would speed up that process so that it could occur on a faster timeline.”

In the letter to the committee, Galloway said she welcomes the audit, but would like it to be completed as soon as possible.

“A legislative-mandate audit could have already begun,” she wrote. “If it is your sincere belief that an audit of the Auditor’s Office is an emergency, there should be no delay in having this bill get to Gov. Parson’s desk. In order to ensure the audit is independent, it should be completed before this legislative session ends.”