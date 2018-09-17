State Senators Hearing Testimony on School Changes

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Senate committee is hearing testimony on a plan to revamp the way the state deals with failing school districts.

The proposal provides for dividing the geographic territory of an unaccredited school district among neighboring districts. It also would let students in unaccredited districts attend parochial or private schools with scholarships funded partly by state tax credits.

Tuesday's testimony before the Senate General Laws Committee came as the state is grappling with how to deal with the Kansas City School District, which recently lost its accreditation. The St. Louis School District also has been unaccredited for several years and is now being governed by a special board.

The legislative proposal also would expand the availability of charter schools in districts that lack accreditation.