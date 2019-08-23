State Shuts Down Group Home Operator
JEFFERSON CITY - State regulators have ordered the owners of a group home where 10 people died in a fire to shut down all four of their southwest Missouri facilities for the mentally ill and disabled. Friday's order from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services strips the operating licenses of Joplin River of Life Ministries. Attorney General Jay Nixon sued the company Thursday. Owner Robert DuPont was barred from running long-term care facilities and participating in the Medicaid program because of a 2003 federal sentence in a Medicare and Medicaid fraud scheme. A Nov. 27 fire destroyed the Anderson Guest House, killed 10 people and injured two dozen others.
