State spending soars for the next fiscal year

2 days 27 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, June 09 2019 Jun 9, 2019 Sunday, June 09, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT June 09, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a roughly $30 billion budget outlining state spending for the next year.

Parson on Monday approved the package of budget bills for the fiscal year that begins in July.

The budget includes $61 million more in core K-12 public school funding compared to this year. That meets funding goals outlined in state law.

Colleges and universities are each set to get at least $1 million more in funding.

The spending plan also includes $50 million in un-earmarked general revenue on bridge repairs next fiscal year, plus another $50 million for a local cost-share program.

