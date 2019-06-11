State spending soars for the next fiscal year
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a roughly $30 billion budget outlining state spending for the next year.
Parson on Monday approved the package of budget bills for the fiscal year that begins in July.
The budget includes $61 million more in core K-12 public school funding compared to this year. That meets funding goals outlined in state law.
Colleges and universities are each set to get at least $1 million more in funding.
The spending plan also includes $50 million in un-earmarked general revenue on bridge repairs next fiscal year, plus another $50 million for a local cost-share program.
More News
Grid
List
LAKE OZARK - Floodgates were opened at Bagnell Dam Tuesday evening in response to record flooding. Ameren Missouri and... More >>
in
MOKANE - It's a waiting game or businesses in Mokane right now. The town came together, providing its best... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The UM Board of Curators Finance Committee approved three separate items Tuesday for the new school year. ... More >>
in
FULTON - The Federal Communications Commision (FCC) is giving $24.1 million dollars to expand broadband internet access to areas of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson signed a bill Tuesday aimed at ending an economic border war over the Kansas... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's top election official on Tuesday rejected a third petition for a public vote on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge will hear arguments Tuesday in two requests to block Secretary of State Jay... More >>
in
MEXICO - A Kansas woman died after her car hit a semi truck on the Highway 54 bypass Monday afternoon.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Law enforcement arrested three people, including two teenagers, Monday in connection with a reported robbery in the parking... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The United States Postal Service is honoring the USS Missouri with a commemorative stamp to celebrate the... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge in St. Louis has issued another order allowing Missouri's only abortion clinic to continue... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson's budget for next fiscal year includes the largest pay raise for corrections staff in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Shelters for families displaced by a recent tornado in Jefferson City and Eldon are merging into one... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — If you've spent time walking the streets of downtown Columbia, the city said you may have noticed an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A report from Missouri's attorney general shows that black drivers across the state are 91% more... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday a report by MSNBC had inaccurate information regarding... More >>
in
JAMESTOWN - Natural disasters have wreaked havoc on Missouri throughout the spring, with floodwaters covering many acres of farmland. Now... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - People living on S. Rippeto road were expecting to be able to use their road by the... More >>
in