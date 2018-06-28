State sues St. Louis County cemetery over maintenance

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A north St. Louis County cemetery owner has been sued by the state of Missouri after dozens of complaints from family members.

The Missouri Attorney General's Office accuses Oak Grove Cemetery of "allowing derelict and unsafe conditions" at its St. Charles Rock Road site.

The civil complaint alleges that the cemetery has allowed vandals to damage crypts and dump ashes from stolen urns inside its mausoleum while not repairing interior water damage.

The state says high grass prevents family members from finding their loved ones' graves, and damaged roads abound on the property. Prosecutors are seeking court orders to force repairs as well as more reasonable fees for those who want to move remains elsewhere.

Cemetery owner Marilyn Stanza declined to discuss the state's allegations.