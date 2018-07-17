State supreme court sends Grain Belt Express case back to commission

7 hours 21 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT July 17, 2018 in News
By: Steve Lambson, News Content Manager
Image: Grain Belt Express Clean Line

JEFFERSON CITY - The Grain Belt Express Clean Line, a proposed energy transmission project through northern Missouri, got new life Tuesday following a ruling by the state's highest court.

The Grain Belt Express Clean Line, if built, would carry energy from Kansas to Missouri, Illinois and Iowa, running through counties including Randolph, Chariton, and Monroe.

The Public Service Commission denied the project permission in 2017, saying the plan needed approval from the counties it cut through before continuing. The commission made this decision based off of an unrelated Missouri Court of Appeals Western District court case decision. 

That decision seemed to conflict a Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District Court opinion, saying the commission does not need approval from these counties. The case went to the Missouri Supreme Court to solve the conflict between courts. 

In a unanimous decision, the Missouri Supreme Court sent the case involving the Grain Belt Express back to the Public Service Commission.

"The commission erroneously concluded it lawfully could not grant a line certificate to Grain Belt before the company obtained consent from the affected counties," the court said in its ruling. "The case is remanded to the commission to determine whether Grain Belt’s proposed utility project is necessary or convenient for the public service."

Michael Skelly, president of Clean Line Energy, said the ruling "means Missourians are closer than ever to benefiting from the clean, affordable energy and economic boost this transformational infrastructure project will deliver to the Show-Me-State."

He added, "We are now turning our efforts to expediting approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission of this critical infrastructure project so that Missouri can realize these benefits as soon as possible."

The Public Service Commission did not respond to the ruling, saying it does not comment on pending litigation.

Other organizations both against and in favor of the transmission line did react to the ruling Tuesday afternoon.

"The Missouri Supreme Court’s ruling misinterprets state law, shifting oversight of power line placement from county governments to the centralized Missouri Public Service Commission," said Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst. "Missouri Farm Bureau members believe this decision makes it dangerously easy for property owners’ land to be taken by eminent domain for merchant transmission lines. Clean Line Energy still must receive approval from the Commission to receive the power of eminent domain for its proposed Grain Belt Express project. We strongly urge the Commissioners to deny this request."

 “In the 7-0 vote announced today, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled in favor of not only clean energy for the state of Missouri but for a more prosperous economy," said James Owen, Renew Missouri Executive Director. "While this case has lingered in limbo for years as our neighbor states like Iowa and Illinois have passed us by, this puts the Show-Me State back on the map for wind energy by giving municipal utility companies all over the state more options in how they can best serve their customers’ power needs.

“We are very pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision,” said Duncan Kincheloe, President and General Manager of the MPUA. “Municipal utilities are encouraged by this decision, especially coupled with the earlier findings of the Public Service Commission recognizing the substantial benefit this project brings to electric customers in the state.”

More News

Grid
List

Hoagenson criticizes Hartzler over Trump-Russia silence
Hoagenson criticizes Hartzler over Trump-Russia silence
COLUMBIA - A democratic candidate for Missouri's fourth congressional district criticized the Republican incumbent Tuesday for her lack of action... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

Columbia Chamber rebuffs City Council over unfinished projects
Columbia Chamber rebuffs City Council over unfinished projects
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce harshly criticized the city council at Monday night's meeting regarding projects being put... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 6:41:00 PM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

Hy-Vee recalls pasta salad after at least 20 people get sick
Hy-Vee recalls pasta salad after at least 20 people get sick
COLUMBIA - Hy-Vee recalled its Spring Pasta Salad from 244 stores on Tuesday. Company officials said 20 illnesses by... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 5:54:00 PM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

Hawley weighs in on Russia and tariffs
Hawley weighs in on Russia and tariffs
MEXICO - Josh Hawley faced questions about President Donald Trump's summit with Russia as well as tariffs facing Missouri farmers... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Boone County Fair officials now say carnival rides will reopen
UPDATE: Boone County Fair officials now say carnival rides will reopen
STURGEON - The carnival rides at the Boone County Fair closed unexpectedly just hours after the fair opened because they... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 2:49:00 PM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

Boone County receives grant, helps expecting mothers, young children
Boone County receives grant, helps expecting mothers, young children
BOONE COUNTY – Expecting mothers in Boone County will soon have more services at their disposal. The county received... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

State supreme court sends Grain Belt Express case back to commission
State supreme court sends Grain Belt Express case back to commission
JEFFERSON CITY - The Grain Belt Express Clean Line, a proposed energy transmission project through northern Missouri, got new life... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

Program offers parents free data service in case of AMBER Alert
Program offers parents free data service in case of AMBER Alert
ASHLAND - A child identification program wants to help parents be as prepared as possible in the event that a... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

United Way of Central Missouri awards more than $115,000 in grants
United Way of Central Missouri awards more than $115,000 in grants
JEFFERSON CITY - Nineteen agencies received more than $115,000 in grant money Tuesday from the United Way of Central Missouri.... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

Possible trash collection delay in Columbia on Tuesday
Possible trash collection delay in Columbia on Tuesday
COLUMBIA - Some people may notice their trash laying out on the curb for longer than usual on Tuesday. ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 11:12:00 AM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

Cole County car chase ends in Columbia with two arrests
Cole County car chase ends in Columbia with two arrests
COLE COUNTY - A car chase which started in Cole County on Tuesday ended in Columbia with two arrests. ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 10:22:00 AM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

Right-to-work foes raise millions more than opponents
Right-to-work foes raise millions more than opponents
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The group fighting a ballot measure that would make Missouri a right-to-work state has outraised its... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 10:17:30 AM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

2 flights make emergency landings at Kansas City airport
2 flights make emergency landings at Kansas City airport
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say two planes carrying more than 250 passengers made emergency landings at Kansas City International... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 10:11:34 AM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

Rovon Blocker shooting reportedly unintentional
Rovon Blocker shooting reportedly unintentional
COLUMBIA - Police records related to the shooting death of Rovon Blocker suggest the incident appeared to be accidental. ... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 9:39:00 AM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

Father, sons arrested in connection with multiple thefts
Father, sons arrested in connection with multiple thefts
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Three Fulton men are in custody after being charged with stealing and drug offenses, in connection to... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 9:01:00 AM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

Judge sentences Fulton man to 60 years in prison for child sex crimes
Judge sentences Fulton man to 60 years in prison for child sex crimes
FULTON - A judge sentenced a man convicted of a dozen sex crimes, some involving children, to sixty years in... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

Officials: In policy shift, US open to meeting with Taliban
Officials: In policy shift, US open to meeting with Taliban
WASHINGTON (AP) - The United States is open to holding direct talks with the Taliban to encourage negotiations between the... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 4:30:00 AM CDT July 17, 2018 in News

US arrests, accuses woman of acting as Russian agent
US arrests, accuses woman of acting as Russian agent
WASHINGTON (AP) - A 29-year-old gun-rights activist served as a covert Russian agent while living in Washington, gathering intelligence on... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, July 17 2018 Jul 17, 2018 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 4:14:00 AM CDT July 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 78°
11pm 77°
12am 76°
1am 75°