State supreme court sides with woman in lawsuit over burned trailer

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court upheld a lower court's ruling awarding damages to a woman injured when her trailer burned, which she claimed was an intentional act.

Tuesday's ruling came after Mehrdad Fotoohighiam appealed the circuit court's decision in the lawsuit filed against him by Marcia Green.

Marcia Green sued Fotoohighiam, along with James Hall and David Reed, for conspiring to set fire to her mobile home in 2014. Fotoohighiam was acquitted in 2019 of criminal charges related to the incident.

In 2017, Judge Robert Koffman ruled in favor of Green in the lawsuit, finding Fotoohighiam paid for Green's home to be burned down. A jury later awarded Green $2.5 million in damages.

In his appeal, Fotoohighiam claimed the circuit court erred because of Green's submission of extra deposition testimony, which he said went against facts Green used in a motion for summary judgement.

The Missouri Supreme Court disagreed with Fotoohighiam's claims and affirmed the circuit court's judgement.

Fotoohighiam is in the Boone County Jail facing charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors say while Fotoohighiam was in jail awaiting trial for arson, he made plans to have his wife and the judge in his arson case killed.