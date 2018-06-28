State Supreme Court Upholds 24-hour Abortion Wait

Tuesday's unanimous decision rejected Planned Parenthood claims that the law is unconstitutional and violates liberty and privacy rights. The 2003 law requires abortion doctors to wait at least 24 hours to perform the procedure after discussing the risks with women. Despite today's state ruling, a separate lawsuit continues in federal court. Last year, a federal judge allowed the 24-hour wait to take effect but issued a temporary injunction against the law's language describing what patients and doctors must discuss.