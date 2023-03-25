LINN – State Technical College of Missouri (State Tech) hosted an open house Saturday for over 600 prospective students and their families.
State Tech Director of Marketing Brandon McElwain said the school is anticipating a 6% or higher increase in student enrollment during the next academic year.
“We're actually the fastest growing college in the state,” McElwain said. “We've had record enrollment for the past six years.”
He says the college prepares students to enter the workforce immediately after graduation – with 99% of graduating students receiving job placements. He hopes the school’s students will help alleviate the skilled trade labor shortage in the state.
“Missouri, and the country for that matter, has a skill gap,” McElwain said. “So, that is where we come in.”
McElwain said the school would be a good fit for students who like hands-on activities.
“[The school] will be a great fit for anybody who likes to work with their hands, anybody who wants to not sit in a lecture hall and just be taught to,” McElwain said. “[But], you know, you're not gonna be able to come here and just kind of skate by. You have to come to class, you have to put in the effort.”
Colin Stuecken is a first year student at State Tech studying Electrical Distribution Systems (EDS).
“It's the lineman program,” Stuecken said. “I've always wanted to be a lineman since I was in sixth grade. I [saw] people working on power lines down the street and fell in love with it.”
Now, he and his classmates are hoping to inspire more people to study EDS.
“We're at the open house today,” Stuecken said. “And, we're just showing people that might be coming to the school, what it's about and why I'm here, trying to get them to come here as well.”