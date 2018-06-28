State to Honor Missouri Fallen Law Enforcement

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri will hold its annual law enforcement ceremony this weekend, honoring officers across the state killed in the line of duty. The state will had a candlelight vigil Friday at 8 p.m. with memorial services starting on Saturday at 10 a.m. The events will take place at the Law Enforcement Memorial at the State Capitol. Five officers who died in 2010 will be honored along with one from 2009 and one from 2007. Officials will put plaques on the walls of each of the officers who died.