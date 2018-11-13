State to Stop Licensing Felon Bail Bondsmen

The arrest of Virgil Jackson prompted a review of the Missouri Department of Insurance's practice of licensing felons to work as bond agents, who charge a fee to post a bond to bail a customer out of jail. The practice appeared to be in violation of a Missouri Supreme Court ruling that says felons cannot do that kind of job. The department also has taken away the license of a bond agent who remained licensed while serving time in a federal prison.