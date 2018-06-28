State Treasurer Authorizes 24-Hour Loans

JOPLIN -State Treasurer Clint Zweifel has authorized Jasper, Newton and Pettis counties to be added to the list of counties eligible for 24-hour approvals of low-interest Missouri Linked Deposit Program loans in response to the need created by the recent tornadoes. The 24-hour loan approval process is known as the Harmed-area Emergency Loan Priority system, or HELP.

Treasurer Zweifel was in Joplin on Sunday for the memorial service, and will work with lenders, small business owners and farmers in the coming weeks to make sure they know low-interest capital is available to assist with cleaning up and rebuilding when needed. His office has been processing qualified completed loan applications in 24-hours for Jasper and Newton counties since May 23 and Pettis County since May 25.

"This spring Missourians across the state have been challenged by Mother Nature, but we are resilient. Already these communities are beginning to put pieces back together and rebuild," Treasurer Zweifel said. "Small businesses and farms in Jasper, Newton and Pettis need red tape removed so they can rebuild - and HELP does that. Sunday was an emotional day for Joplin and for our state - my team is focused on providing needed resources as we move forward together. We will work with local lenders and the community to make sure that qualifying loans get the 24-hour approvals the people of Joplin and Sedalia need during this difficult time."