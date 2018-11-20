State Treasurer Awards Low-Interest Loans to Columbia Based AdVentures

COLUMBIA - State Treasurer Clint Zweifel awarded $1.5 million in low-interest loans to Columbia-based company AdVentures.

AdVentures was recently named the 28th fastest growing company in the United States by Inc. Magazine. The company grew over 6,000 percent since it was founded in 2007. It provides equity investments, marketing resources, strategic planning and operations management.

AdVentures was ranked fourth in the country in the financial services category.

Owner and founder Brent Beshore used some of the loan money to purchase and renovate the company's headquarters in the Museao Building.

The loans will also make it possible for Beshore to hire at least 15 new employees in the next six months.

Zweifel awarded the loans at the Museao Building, where six other companies also operate. The loans were awarded through the Missouri Linked Deposit Program which is managed by Zweifel and gives loans to Missouri-based small businesses.