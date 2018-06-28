State Treasurer Returns Unclaimed Property

ST. LOUIS - State Treasurer Clint Zweifel announced Monday that he has returned $265,000 and $117,000 in Unclaimed Property to two women in the St. Louis area, respectively. Since January, Treasurer Zweifel has returned more than $2.7 million in Unclaimed Property to individuals and businesses with claims worth more than $100,000. As always there was no charge for the returns, and the identities of the recipients are being withheld for privacy reasons.

"Every account is important, and large or small, we are working hard each day to return this money as fast as possible," Treasurer Zweifel said. "There are more than 3.5 million accounts in Unclaimed Property waiting for owners to claim them, and I get new property each week. Today's returns obviously make a significant impact for two women in the St. Louis region, and my goal is to continue to reach the Missouri families that have money waiting for them."

The $265,000 return was made up of 218 individual securities accounts. The $117,000 return was made up of 38 individual accounts including insurance, securities and un-cashed checks.

Forty accounts worth more than $100,000 each remain to be returned. The geographic breakdown is: 16 in St. Louis County, 12 in Jackson County, three in St. Louis City, two in Boone County, and one each in Buchanan, Butler, Camden, Cole, Franklin, Jasper and St. Charles counties.

Since January 2009, Treasurer Zweifel has returned $89 million to more than 270,000 account holders.