State Trooper Dragged by Vehicle at Traffic Stop

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) -- A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol is alright after being dragged a short distance after a traffic stop.

The trooper's name was not released. Patrol spokesman Al Nothum says he was not seriously injured.

The incident began when a driver was pulled over for a traffic stop about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that when the trooper reached into the car, the motorist sped off, dragging the trooper a short distance.

A chase began, ending near Lambert Airport in St. Louis County. The patrol says a 24-year-old St. Louis man was arrested and faces charges ranging from distribution of a controlled substance to assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.