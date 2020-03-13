State troopers investigating deadly crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY - A fatal crash has taken place on Mo 5 near Mt. Horeb Rd.

The crash consisted of two vehicles. There are two fatalities and one injury.

One family has been notified, one has not. Preliminary details to be released in our online reports once all notifications are made: https://t.co/3lwWnxnF96 pic.twitter.com/8jEcgz6XMI — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 12, 2020

One family has been notified. The other family has not. Preliminary details will be released once all notifications have been made.