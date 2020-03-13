State troopers investigating deadly crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - A fatal crash has taken place on Mo 5 near Mt. Horeb Rd.
The crash consisted of two vehicles. There are two fatalities and one injury.
#CamdenCounty - We’re investigating a fatal crash on Mo 5, near Mt. Horeb Rd. 2 vehicles, 2 fatalities, 1 injury.— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 12, 2020
One family has been notified, one has not. Preliminary details to be released in our online reports once all notifications are made: https://t.co/3lwWnxnF96 pic.twitter.com/8jEcgz6XMI
One family has been notified. The other family has not. Preliminary details will be released once all notifications have been made.
