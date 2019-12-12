UPDATE: State troopers release name of man recovered at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Divers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered a victim's body at 1:10 p.m. in 17 feet of water Wednesday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F released its drowning incident report identifying the drowning victim as 24-year-old Somodd Kong of Osage Beach.

The report said the canoe capsized and Kong was one of the two aboard. The other person aboard, Nicholas Compton, made it back to shore, but Kong could not according to the report.

Divers started operations Wednesday morning to try and find a man who fell out of a canoe on Tuesday.

According to the patrol, two men were in the canoe around 3:30 pm when it overturned in the area of mile marker 19. One man swam to safety, the other is still missing. Search efforts Tuesday were unsuccessful.

No names have been released at this time.