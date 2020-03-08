State Trying to Extend Katy Trail

1 decade 2 years 11 months ago Thursday, March 29 2007 Mar 29, 2007 Thursday, March 29, 2007 8:01:39 PM CDT March 29, 2007 in News

He wants Ameren UE to donate an abandoned railroad track to the trail, as compensation for the utility company's Taum Sauk reservoir rupture and devastating billion-gallon water spill last year. The damage closed Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park, which partially reopened over the Memorial Day weekend.

Cyclists can ride the trail from St. Charles through mid-Missouri to Clinton, but they want to go farther.

"I don't think we've seen the potential of the Katy Trail yet," said Brent Hugh of the Missouri Bike Federation, who hopes the gears are finally turning to extend it 75 miles west to Kansas City.

"It's not only connecting the Katy to Kansas City, but it's the key piece that is missing in a four-state trail plan where people would be able to ride their bike or walk all the way from Omaha to St. Joseph to Kansas City to Clinton, Sedalia, Jefferson City, Columbia and St. Louis," he explained.

"I think there's a lot of people in the Kansas City area who would love to ride on down, hit the trail here and head on over across the state," said state Rep. Shannon Cooper of Clinton.

"It's something people across the political spectrum support. People in urban areas support it. People in rural areas support it, the large towns, the small towns. It's one of those things, like motherhood and apple pie," added Hugh, who hopes his dream is becoming more than just pie in the sky.

Ameren has not responded to the governor's request.

More News

Grid
List

Mid-Missouri students advocate for the Green New Deal
Mid-Missouri students advocate for the Green New Deal
COLUMBIA – The mid-Missouri chapter of The Sunrise Movement organization is working to raise awareness about a new eco-friendly initiative.... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, March 08 2020 Mar 8, 2020 Sunday, March 08, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT March 08, 2020 in News

Missouri Veterans Commission restricts visits after state's first case of COVID-19
Missouri Veterans Commission restricts visits after state's first case of COVID-19
MEXICO - Due to Missouri's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the Missouri Veterans Commission is restricting public access to their... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, March 08 2020 Mar 8, 2020 Sunday, March 08, 2020 6:02:00 PM CDT March 08, 2020 in News

Jill Biden to visit Columbia on Monday
Jill Biden to visit Columbia on Monday
COLUMBIA - Jill Biden has announced a visit to Columbia to support her husband's campaign scheduled for Monday, March 9.... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, March 08 2020 Mar 8, 2020 Sunday, March 08, 2020 1:58:00 PM CDT March 08, 2020 in Continuous News

Mizzou prepares to award its first Nobel scholarships
Mizzou prepares to award its first Nobel scholarships
COLUMBIA, MO - Officials at the University of Missouri (Mizzou) announced that they have selected 20 students to award this... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, March 08 2020 Mar 8, 2020 Sunday, March 08, 2020 7:32:00 AM CDT March 08, 2020 in Continuous News

Callaway County deputies face off against teachers in basketball game
Callaway County deputies face off against teachers in basketball game
KINGDOM CITY - Callaway County deputies took the court Saturday for a competitive game of basketball against teachers from North... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 Saturday, March 07, 2020 7:49:00 PM CST March 07, 2020 in News

BREAKING: Gov. Parson addresses presumptive positive COVID-19 case
BREAKING: Gov. Parson addresses presumptive positive COVID-19 case
CLAYTON- Gov. Mike Parson held a press conference about the first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Missouri Saturday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 Saturday, March 07, 2020 7:03:00 PM CST March 07, 2020 in News

Police identify man killed in Warrensburg shooting
Police identify man killed in Warrensburg shooting
WARRENSBURG- Police identified a man who was shot and killed Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post. Police identified... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 Saturday, March 07, 2020 4:49:00 PM CST March 07, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Mother whose daughter died in fire pleads guilty to one charge
UPDATE: Mother whose daughter died in fire pleads guilty to one charge
MARIES COUNTY- The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a house fire pleaded guilty to one charge... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 Saturday, March 07, 2020 4:35:00 PM CST March 07, 2020 in News

True/False Film Fest encourages sustainability
True/False Film Fest encourages sustainability
COLUMBIA – One of the biggest missions at the True/False Film Fest is promoting sustainability. The event brings thousands... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 Saturday, March 07, 2020 4:24:00 PM CST March 07, 2020 in News

Washington University plans new neuroscience facility
Washington University plans new neuroscience facility
ST. LOUIS — Washington University in St. Louis has announced plans for a $616 million, 11-story building to house the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 Saturday, March 07, 2020 4:04:00 PM CST March 07, 2020 in News

Joe Biden rallies voters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday primary
Joe Biden rallies voters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday primary
ST. LOUIS – Former Vice President Joe Biden made stops in Kansas City and St. Louis Saturday ahead of the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 Saturday, March 07, 2020 3:42:00 PM CST March 07, 2020 in News

Hundreds show up to Capitol to protest and praise library bill
Hundreds show up to Capitol to protest and praise library bill
JEFFERSON CITY - Drag performers and LGBTQ+ advocates gathered at the Capitol to protest a house bill that could prohibit... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 Saturday, March 07, 2020 3:00:00 PM CST March 07, 2020 in News

Radiothon raises big bucks for MU Children's Hospital
Radiothon raises big bucks for MU Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - The 14th annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon raised $243,384 for MU Health Care's Children's Hospital this week. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 8:42:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Missouri expects to reflect Democratic mood in Tuesday vote
Missouri expects to reflect Democratic mood in Tuesday vote
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is taking its turn in the presidential race spotlight head of the state's Tuesday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 7:44:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

True/False Film Fest impacts local businesses
True/False Film Fest impacts local businesses
COLUMBIA – The True/False Film Fest taking place through the weekend brings a lot of people to downtown Columbia, and... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 7:10:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

West Middle School in Columbia sees things through our eyes
West Middle School in Columbia sees things through our eyes
COLUMBIA - West Middle School hosted its second TEDx Talk on Friday. The talks allowed professionals and students to speak... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 4:32:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Highway patrol seizes 11 pounds of marijuana, $80,000 in cash
Highway patrol seizes 11 pounds of marijuana, $80,000 in cash
KIRKSVILLE - The Adair County Prosecuting Attorney charged a man with felony delivery of a controlled substance, six counts of... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 3:11:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News

Moberly hosts rural emergency quarantine training amid coronavirus concerns
Moberly hosts rural emergency quarantine training amid coronavirus concerns
MOBERLY - While there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Missouri, Moberly leaders are taking... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 Friday, March 06, 2020 3:00:00 PM CST March 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 64°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 61°
10pm 60°
11pm 59°
12am 56°