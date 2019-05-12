State Vehicles Increase Ethanol Use
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The state has bought hundreds of flex-fuel vehicles capable of running on ethanol over the past few years. But that may be costing taxpayers thousands of dollars, because the vehicles get lower gas mileage when they use an 85 percent blend of ethanol instead of regular gasoline. An annual report from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the state paid about 14 percent less for E85 fuel than it would have for gasoline. But the same report acknowledges that E85 cuts gas mileage by 29 percent. Based on that, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch estimates the state could have saved more than $75,000 if the cars had been running on regular gasoline instead of E85.
