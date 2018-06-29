State Wants Home Builders Paid More

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA - Missouri's housing agency has rejected a proposal to bypass new federal wage standards for tornado recovery projects.

A Missouri Housing Development Commission recovery plan requires workers on state-subsidized projects to be paid the prevailing federal wage used on federally funded public works projects. Those wages rose substantially in September. Republican Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder wants the state to make an exception for construction workers in Joplin.