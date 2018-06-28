State Wants to Secure Mobile Homes

After this weekends storms...The issue now becomes how people living in mobile homes can better protect themselves during a tornado. Officials say five people killed in the storm were in or near mobile homes. The state wants missouri mobile home owners to know more about anchoring their homes properly. It's even offering free inspections. To find out more about the right way to anchor a mobile home, go click on our website at komu-dot-com. Http://psc.Mo.Gov/manufacturedhousing-rules.Asp