State-Wide Exhibit Urges Adoption

The exhibit, which was created by a three-person organization and world-class photographers, highlights 30 of the nearly 1,900 children looking for a place to call home.





The program, "Through the Eyes of a Child" hopes to redefine the concept of adoption.

"It doesn't always entail a newborn baby and a lawyer. It means a thirteen-year-old who has a desire to have a family there when they graduate from high school. It does mean a sixteen-year-old who dreams about getting married and having a father to walk her down the aisle," said Larhonda Wilson of the Adoption Exchange.

All the children in the exhibit are at least 8 years old, but Wilson hopes the success of the program in other states, will translate into success in Missouri.

"Their recruitment rates boomed like 75 percent the first year, and when I say recruitment rates, it means that more people found out about the people needing to be adopted out of the foster care system," Wilson explained.

Although people are becoming more aware of these children's need for adoption, the children still wait for that awareness to turn to action.

The exhibit will be on display at the Harry S. Truman building until November.

Reported by: Alyson Bradshaw