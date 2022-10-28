JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson announced the launch of a $1 million "Missouri Blue Scholarship" fund Friday, in hopes to attract more people to law enforcement careers and address officer shortages across Missouri.
The Missouri Blue Scholarship pays $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law enforcement academy in the state. Scholarships are now available and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Our men and women who choose law enforcement careers are making a commitment to serve and sacrifice in order to make Missouri communities safer, and we witnessed the critical importance of their service during this week's tragic events,” Gov. Parson said in a news release.
Parson also said that this program has hopes to attract recruits who might not have the resources to attend training academies without the help of the program.
He said it is important to support the ones who work to keep Missourians safe.
"These scholarships are an additional way of showing our support and commitment to those who choose to serve, and it comes as many law enforcement agencies are experiencing officer shortages," Parson said.
The scholarship will be available until all funding is used.
Applications for the Missouri Blue Scholarships can be found here.