HARDIN - A 1-year-old girl died after she was struck by a train Saturday morning in Hardin, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
According to the report, the girl was on the railroad tracks near Elm Street when she was struck by the BNSF train.
MSHP Troop A said in a social media post that it is conducting a preliminary investigation, and the Ray County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death.
In a Facebook post, Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said the sheriff's office will not make a statement at this time, though he told FOX 4 in Kansas City the incident was a "complete accident."
Childers asked community members to pray for all affected by the "tragic event" and to "respect their privacy" in the post. The post has more than 600 reactions and 200 comments, with many commenters asking for prayers as well.
A GoFundMe is also collecting donations to support the family.