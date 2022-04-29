JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that 10 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday.
A press release said the recruits accumulated points toward graduation in physical fitness, firearms and academics throughout 15 weeks at the Academy.
Trooper Isaiah S. Lemasters accepted the Physical Fitness Award. Trooper Peter D. Hummel accepted the Academics Award. Trooper Orrin D. Hawkins accepted the Firearms Award. Trooper Chase A. Fox accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.
According to MSHP, the 114th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on Jan. 18 as the Patrol’s first accelerated recruit class.
The new recruits include:
Troop B
- Peter D. Hummel (Quincy, IL), Marion/Ralls Counties
- Tj A. Willock (Colchester, IL), Macon/Shelby Counties
Troop C
- Jake R. Stombaugh (Taylorville, IL), Ste. Genevieve/Perry Counties
Troop E
- Orrin D. Hawkins (Fredericktown, MO), Bollinger/Cape Girardeau/Scott Counties
Troop F
- Stephen W. Bean (Denton, TX), Boone County
- Chase A. Fox (Baylis, IL), Boone County
- Isaiah S. Lemasters (Middletown, MO), Montgomery County
- Casey A. Marks (Eldon, MO), Camden County
Troop H
- Sean P. Gomez (King City, MO), Buchanan/Andrew Counties
Troop I
- Eric Walker (Lebanon, MO), Phelps/Maries Counties
The new troopers will begin reporting on duty on May 9.