JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation reported 117 new positive cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer during the 2022 surveillance year, according to a Monday press release.
CWD is a fatal disease in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family. The state has now reported 409 cases of the disease since the first case in wild deer was confirmed in early 2012.
The department found CWD-positive deer in 23 Missouri counties, including the first-ever recorded cases in Gasconade, Barton, Carroll, Dallas, Hickory, Livingston, Ray, St. Francois and Sullivan counties.
Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Deb Hudman says that while the department expects the disease to spread, the goal is to slow its infection rate while researchers develop a cure.
The MDC removed 41 CWD-positive deer to help slow the disease's spread. In total, less than 1% of tissue samples tested positive.
"There are areas of the country where over half of hunter-harvested adult bucks test positive for CWD," Hudman said. "We must do everything we can to not let this happen in Missouri and we need the help of hunters and landowners in this fight."
Hunters may assist the MDC by continuing to deer hunt, participating in CWD sampling, by following regulations designed to slow CWD spread and cooperating with targeted culling efforts. People may learn more by visiting the Conservation Department's website.