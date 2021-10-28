MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports 12 black bears were harvested during the state's inaugural bear hunting season.
The season started Monday, Oct. 18 and ended Wednesday, Oct. 27, with a maximum total harvest of 40 bears.
More than 6,300 hunters applied of one of 400 permits. The permits were then randomly drawn and those chosen paid a $25 fee.
Hunting was limited to Missouri residents and restricted to three designated areas of southern Missouri.
Bear management zone one had a permit quota of 200, with a harvest quota of 20 bears. Zone two had a permit quota of 150, with a harvest quota of 15 bears, and zone three had a permit quota of 50, with a harvest quota of five bears.
In total, zone one harvested nine bears and zone two harvested three bears.