JEFFERSON CITY − A St. Louis 12-year-old boy was honored at the Public Safety awards ceremony in Jefferson City on Wednesday.
Jayden Groves was honored alongside 21 other honorees, 15 of which are first responders at the Missouri State High Patrol Law Enforcement Training Academy in Jefferson City.
Groves is the youngest recipient ever to receive a Missouri Public Safety Award, according to a news release.
Groves was honored for saving the life of then 22-month old little brother back in August 2020. Groves found his brother floating face down in a pond, after he went missing at a large family gathering in St. Louis. He immediately swam into the pond to save his little brother.
As a family relative began CPR, Groves quickly rushed over to a local St. Louis Fire Department. One of the firefighters, Dave Rodriguez, ran with Groves to the scene. Rodriguez began performing rescue breaths. His little brother was still unresponsive until a fire engine arrived and assisted fireman Rodriguez with ventilation.
The little brother would show some good signs of improvement and wound up making a full recovery, according to the news release.
Groves's little brother and his mother Jocelyn, also attended the event, watching their big brother and son respectively, stand next to the Governor of Missouri.
For Jocelyn, it was emotional watching her son in that moment.
"It was very emotional," Jocelyn Groves said. "It brought back memories about why he was getting the award."
"I'm just very excited he's getting honored for this. I think he's gonna be honored for a long time cause the whole family, we just thanked Jayden, cause without him, [his little brother] wouldn't be here today," Jocelyn continued.
Groves said he was very flabbergasted about this moment. He didn't know what to say.
"I feel appreciated," Jayden said. "Because everyone was like, they were thanking me for saving my (little) brother."
Gov. Parson said seeing Groves receive the award was great.
"It was great to be here to see a 12-year-old boy receive the award today," Parson said. "Those are important things to recognize for all of us in Missouri."
"It's goes to the heart and soul of who Missourians are," Parson continued.
This year, the Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award went to 12-year-old Jayden Groves who performed a life-saving rescue at age 11! When he discovered his 22-month-old brother floating face down, he jumped into a pond and pulled out his brother. pic.twitter.com/TwJwAI8gT8— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 1, 2021
Twenty-one other Missourians were also awarded Public Safety Medals.
Medal of Valor
- Jason M. Weggeman & Ronald R. Burgess - Franklin County Sheriff's Office
- Michael J. Ottolini & Lee Alex Clawson - Jefferson City Police Department
- Heather M. Anderson - Springfield Police Department
- Jason A. Ashby - Missouri State Highway Patrol
- John K. Gresco III - St. Charles County Police Department
- Ryan W. Broeker, Devin R. Kitrel & Andrew C. Mattaline - Chesterfield Police Department
Governor's Medal
- Mitchell. D. Griffin, Dustin P. Hitchcock & Michael W. Mertz - St. John Police Department
- Chad W. Hembree - Woodson Terrace Police Department
- Darion Meeks - Kinloch Fire Department
Public Safety Civilian Partnership Award
- Kurtis H. Brown
- Lendon J. Blanchard
- Evan G. Clements
- Christopher A. Runion
- Jayden Groves
- Miles A. Spandle
- Brody J. von Brethorst
A list of their accomplishments can be found on the Governor's website.