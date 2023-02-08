COLUMBIA - A 12-year-old from St. Louis will have his dream come true this weekend when he attends Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
Gavin is battling a nervous system disorder and will have his wish granted to attend the big game thanks to Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas and the National Football League.
The celebration will kick off Wednesday, when Gavin gets to meet 16 other kids from 15 states who will also have their wishes granted this weekend.
Over the long weekend, Gavin will walk the red carpet with some of the NFL's biggest stars at the NFL Honors event, get a behind-the-scenes tour of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, show off his football skills at the Super Bowl Experience and attend private parties at Dave & Buster's.
And of course, Gavin will finish the big weekend by watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles compete for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII.