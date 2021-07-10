NORTH ST LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) -- Authorities in north St. Louis County launched a search for a missing 12-year-old girl who was swept away in the floodwaters Saturday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., police said a woman and three children were inside a car traveling on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Airflight entrance ramp during the flash flood.
As they were trying to turn around and go back up the ramp, they were swept off the road into a drain culvert. Corporal Juston Wheetley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver and two children were able to get out, but a 12-year-old girl was caught in the current and swept into the drainage.
Police have not identified the missing 12-year-old or released an image.