GREENE COUNTY - the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it seized 170 pounds of methamphetamine from an out-of-state driver on Interstate 44 in Greene County on Nov. 29.

Rafael Solis, 30, was stopped for a traffic violation on I-44 when the patrol seized the meth from his car, officials said.

Solis, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, was arrested on charges of felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony trafficking cocaine, three counts of felony for unlawful possession of a firearm, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of cocaine, according to an arrest report.

Solis is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Digital Producer

I am a current senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a Digital Producer with KOMU 8 this semester.

Recommended for you