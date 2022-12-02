GREENE COUNTY - the Missouri State Highway Patrol said it seized 170 pounds of methamphetamine from an out-of-state driver on Interstate 44 in Greene County on Nov. 29.
Rafael Solis, 30, was stopped for a traffic violation on I-44 when the patrol seized the meth from his car, officials said.
K9 “James” poses with 170 lbs of meth that was seized from out of state driver stopped for a traffic violation on I-44 in Greene Co. Some packages just simply won’t be delivered this holiday season! pic.twitter.com/vhvT6MukJA— MSHP Troop D (@MSHPTrooperD) November 30, 2022
Solis, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, was arrested on charges of felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony trafficking cocaine, three counts of felony for unlawful possession of a firearm, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of cocaine, according to an arrest report.
Solis is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond.