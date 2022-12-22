19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks.
The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City.
The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report to their assigned troops on Jan. 9.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe provided the keynote address. Director Sandra Karsten of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Colonel Eric Olson of MSHP, and Judge Patricia Breckenridge of the Missouri Supreme Court, were also present to administer the oath of office.
The class was presented with four awards during the ceremony.
Trooper Michael Ashley earned the physical fitness award and trooper Jordan Koester earned the firearms award. Trooper Lyndon Carson earned the academics award and also accepted the Superintendent’s Award, having earned the most points overall.
Koester of Coulterville, Illinois, has been assigned to MSHP Troop F in Callaway County. Koester graduated from Purdue University Global this year with an associate in criminal justice, according to a news release.