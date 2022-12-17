JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol will welcome 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks.
The graduation ceremony will take place Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. in the academy gymnasium located at 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City.
The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report to their assigned troops on Jan. 9.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will provide the keynote address. Also present will be Director Sandra Karsten of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Colonel Eric Olson of MSHP, and Judge Patricia Breckenridge of the Missouri Supreme Court, to administer the oath of office.
The class will be presented with four awards during the ceremony, each going to recruits who earned the most points in categories of physical fitness, firearms and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the academy.
Jordan Koester of Coulterville, Illinois, has been assigned to MSHP Troop F in Callaway County.