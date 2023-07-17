2 children, 3 adults injured in home explosion

Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning. The explosion happened on Transit Street near Fifth Street just before noon. Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police told News 4.

 KMOV

Click here for updates on this story

    ST. CHARLES, Missouri (KMOV) -- Five people were injured in a home explosion that happened in St. Charles Monday morning.

The explosion happened on Transit Street near Fifth Street just before noon. Three adults and two children were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police told News 4.

Nearly 30 firefighters worked to get the fire under control. Neighbors told News 4 they felt their houses shake.

“It was a puff of smoke over a house over there and I thought I heard screaming,” recalled neighbor Ryan McGee. “Open up the screen door and it was definitely screaming. I saw people running out of the back of the house and running out of the front of the house.”

Kara Schemkes was sitting on the couch when she heard a loud boom and went outside the help the injured family.

“I hugged the little girl, and all she wanted was some comfort, so I just hugged her and told her everything was okay,” she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.