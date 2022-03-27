OZARK COUNTY - Three Missouri residents were involved in a fatal boat crash in Ozark County early Friday morning, leaving two of them dead, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
The incident happened one mile west of Tecumseh on the North Fork of the White River around 3:30 a.m., according to MSHP.
The boat was traveling westbound on the river when it collided with a log extended from the bank and overturned, the report said. The occupants were ejected from the boat as it sank.
Michael Dunlap of Norwood was pronounced dead at the scene at 6 p.m. Friday evening by the Ozark County coroner. Robert Smith was pronounced at 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Shannon Newton of Dora was the only survivor after she swam safely to shore. It's unclear who the driver was at the time of the crash, the report said.