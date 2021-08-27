MISSOURI - A 20-year-old Missouri man was killed during the deadly bombing in Afghanistan Thursday morning.
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, of Wentzville, was among the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.
Schmitz father told St. Louis radio station KMOX that he was told at 2:40 a.m. that his son was killed in Thursday's terror attack in Kabul.
"The Marines came by last night at 2:40 in the morning to give us the horrific news," Schmitz told KMOX.
Schmitz also said his son was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts.
Governor Mike Parson offered his condolences and issued the following statement Friday afternoon.
On behalf of all Missourians, we want to honor Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz for his sacrifice and recognize his service to our nation in the defense of freedom. He put his life on the line protecting our service members and allies. He made the ultimate sacrifice for his bravery.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 27, 2021
Missouri State Rep. Nick Schroer also shared a statement about the passing of Schmitz and asked that Missourians pray for his family.
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said he spoke to Schmitz’s family and offered condolences.
Today I spoke with the family of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, of Wentzville, Missouri, a Marine who lost his life yesterday in the Kabul attacks, while proudly serving this nation. I promised his family that his service and his legacy will not be forgotten— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 27, 2021
Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were those deceased, and 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in the bombing. At least 60 Afghans were also killed.
The bombing has been blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group, an enemy of both the Taliban and the West.