The UM System Board of Curators approved tuition and obligatory fees for the 2023-2024 academic year at all UM System schools at its meeting Thursday.
These rates fall within the new tuition structure that the board approved last year, which was designed with the intent to make rates more predictable and affordable.
“The University of Missouri is mindful about all decisions affecting student debt, success, and time to graduation,” Michael Williams, chair of the UM Board of Curators, said in a news release. “The new tuition model will make it easier to understand and plan for the costs of education while also providing a pathway for students to graduate in less time with less debt as they transition from college into the workforce or their chosen post-graduate path sooner.”
New rates will take effect in the fall 2023 semester, and MU will additionally have plateau, or flat, rates for undergraduate students taking between 12 and 18 credit hours.
Graduate students will share differential tuition in their field of study but do not have the same plateau rate of credits.
Rates for student activity, recreation centers and student health will remain the same for this year. MU's tuition rates are as follows:
|MU
|Resident
|Non-Resident
|Tier 1
|$6,500
|$16,600
|Tier 2
|$7,400
|$17,500
|Tier 3
|$8,300
|$18,400
|MU
|Resident
|Non-Resident
|Tier 1
|$500
|$1,250
|Tier 2
|$535
|$1,285
|Tier 3
|$575
|$1,325
|Tier 4
|$650
|$1,400
More information regarding MU's tuition for the 2023-2024 academic year can be found here, while questions about the new tuition model have been answered here.