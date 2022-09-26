COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Mental Health will receive just over $25 million to address the ongoing opioid crisis, as part of $1.5 billion of funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The money will go toward increasing access to treatment of substance use disorder, removing barriers to public-health interventions like naloxone, and expanding access to recovery support services. The grants will also allow states to increase education on overdoses and incorporate more peer specialist emergency departments, according to the White House.
The medical director of Behavioral Crisis Centers at Burrell Behavioral Health, Dr. Drew Shoemaker, says this opioid crisis remains extremely serious.
“I can't imagine anything that is much more serious,” Shoemaker said. “It's really significant and I am glad to see government entities getting behind and funding this.”
Opioid overdoses are a major issue across the country and in Missouri.
“Opioid overdoses is the number one leading cause of death in Missourians ages 18-44, it's a significant problem,” Shoemaker said.
More than 70% of all drug overdose deaths in the state involve opioids, according to Department of Health and Senior Services.
Not only are opioid fatalities an issue around the state, they are happening in Columbia.
Heather Harlan, a health educator and promoter for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, has work experience in both prevention and treatment specialties.
According to data Harlan received from the Columbia Police Department, there were 30 total overdose fatalities in Columbia in 2021. As of Sept. 1, there have been 24 fatalities this year.
Harlan says it's great that Missouri is receiving this grant because substance and addiction help comes with a high price tag.
“It's important for residents of our state and our county to understand that $25 million is a lot of money,” Harlan said. “Substance use disorders are extremely expensive because people need ongoing help. It's a chronic health situation, things like diabetes or asthma. You don't get a cure. You can manage it and you can treat it, but you don't get a cure."
Harlan broke it down into three segments: treatment, prevention and recovery. Harlan says that there is a tendency to use funding specifically for treatment of a disease or illness, but it needs to go beyond that.
"People desperately do need treatment. They need access to recovery. They need medication. They need those 24-hour respite centers, absolutely," Harlan said. "And also, as we think about that, too sort of round out the whole umbrella, primary prevention, we know more about, primary prevention."
In addition to treatment, prevention is just as important and needs to be funded.
"Prevention has a lot more to bring to the table. It's a longer intervention because it's a matter of changing a culture,” Harlan said. “Let's save lives. Let's get people treatment. Let's spend the money, have the political will to help people stay on track when they get the treatment. And let's also look at prevention, because there are ways we can prevent it."
Recovery is the third step one of the hardest, according to Harlan.
"They have a difficult path to get back on their feet. We need to keep them engaged in the community and in a positive choice that will be a part of a life style that works for them," Harlan said.
Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids, when given in time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Naloxone does not require a prescription and can be picked up at some local pharmacies. People who can pick it up for free if they are someone they are close with might need the life saving drug at Columbia/Boone County PHHS office in Columbia.