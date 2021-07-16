BRANSON − Three employees have been charged with a total of 63 felonies in the 2018 Duck Boat sinking at Table Rock Lake, nearly three years after the tragedy.
According to a news release from Attorney General Eric Schmitt's Office and Stone County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Selby, Ride the Ducks employees Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and Curtis Lanham have all been charged in relation to this incident.
These charges came seven months after a federal judge dismissed charges filed by federal prosecutors, concluding that they did not have jurisdiction.
On July 19, 2018, the Duck Boat entered Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm warning, which resulted in the sinking of the boat and deaths of 17 people. The dead includes nine members of one family from Indianapolis. The other victims were from Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.
Fourteen people survived.
The employees, according to the news release, failed to take into count the severe weather conditions before taking one of their boats onto the water.
McKee, the captain of the boat, was charged with 17 counts of first degree involuntary manslaughter, a Class C Felony, five counts of first degree endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A felony, and seven counts of first degree endangering the welfare of a child, a Class D felony.
Baltzell, the Operations Supervisor, was charged with 17 counts of first degree involuntary manslaughter, a Class C Felony.
The General Manager of Ride the Ducks, Curtis Lanham, was charged with 17 counts of first degree involuntary manslaughter, a Class C Felony.
In total, 63 charges have been filed against the three individuals.