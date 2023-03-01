KANSAS CITY - Three officers were injured in a shooting overnight in Kansas City.

According to the Kansas City Chief of Police, Stacey Graves, officers were serving a search warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

While knocking on the door, shots were fired from inside the home, striking the three officers. 

KCPD is currently engaged in a standoff at the home. 

Details pertaining to the search warrant were not readily available. 

Graves said that the officers' injuries were not life-threatening and that she was able to speak with all three of them prior to addressing the public. 

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

