KANSAS CITY - Three officers were injured in a shooting overnight in Kansas City.
According to the Kansas City Chief of Police, Stacey Graves, officers were serving a search warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
While knocking on the door, shots were fired from inside the home, striking the three officers.
KCPD is currently engaged in a standoff at the home.
Details pertaining to the search warrant were not readily available.
Graves said that the officers' injuries were not life-threatening and that she was able to speak with all three of them prior to addressing the public.
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.