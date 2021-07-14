COLUMBIA - The annual Show-Me State Games will begin Friday, July 16 with an opening ceremony at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena and is open to the public.
There will also be a Torch Run at the Governor's Garden in Jefferson City at 11 a.m. Friday. The torch has made stops in Kansas City, St. Joseph, St. Louis, St. Charles, Springfield and Cape Girardeau. It will then arrive in Columbia at Shelter Insurance at 1 p.m. for the final Torch Run.
This will be the 37th annual year of the Show-Me State Games featuring over 40 sports. Athletes can still register and participate in sports like powerlifting, wrestling, 3D archery, cycling, martial arts, triathlon, disc golf, fencing, judo, target archery, mountain biking, 5K/10K, mini golf and shooting events.
The Show-Me State Games promote a mission of health, fitness, family and fun. They will also host vaccination clinics at this weekends events.
For more information, visit www.smsg.org
KOMU 8 is a sponsor of the Show-Me State Games.