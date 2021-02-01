COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's Enhancing Missouri’s Instructional Networked Teaching Strategies (eMINTS) National Center received a $3.9 million grant on Monday from the U.S. Department of Education.
The eMINTS National Center will use the grant to fund a project that will teach computer coding skills to rural schools across Missouri.
"It's a way to get students involved and interested in computer science. We want to introduce students to that world," Carla Chaffin, the grant’s primary investigator and instructional consultant with the eMINTS National Center, said.
Chaffin has worked for over seven years to get this program started for schools in Missouri.
The program is looking for rural school districts with at least 40% of its students on free and reduced lunch programs.
Missouri school districts interested can sign up, and eMINTS will randomly choose 47 schools to participate.
There will be two teachers in each school that will teach these computer coding skills to fifth grade students. Students will be provided with Google Chromebooks.
The students will learn how to create their own video games.
"There are many math, science, and computer skills that the students will be able to continue to build off of. We want to get them motivated to learn these things. This is a way for them to learn and apply these concepts so they can remember them and really understand them," Chaffin said.
Recruitment of schools will begin in the fall of 2021.