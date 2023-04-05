At least five people have died due to the tornado that swept through southeastern Missouri early Wednesday. Several people were also injured.
The tornado moved through Bollinger County, around 50 miles south of St. Louis, between 3:30 and 4 a.m.
The Survey Team has found what looks like high end EF2 tornado damage in the Glenallen area of Bollinger County, MO. Estimated peak winds at this time are 130 mph. These details may change with later updates, just getting you what we think now. Stay tuned for more details.— NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) April 5, 2023
It caused widespread damage and destruction, particularly in the Grassy and Glenallen areas, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Bollinger County sherrif's office.
Our prayers are with all those affected by severe storms in Bollinger County and across parts of Southeast Missouri. Thank you to @MSHPTrooperE and local emergency personnel for their ongoing recovery efforts to assist Missourians. @MoSEMA_ @MoPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/OfZjJKsvuF— Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe (@LtGovMikeKehoe) April 5, 2023
Troop E state troopers are on scene assisting with search and rescue efforts, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted. Crews from the State Highway Patrol and other agencies are having to use chainsaws to cut back brush and trees in order to reach homes. No unofficial volunteers are needed at this time, the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office said.
Parson will join emergency personnel in Bollinger County to assess damage and needs. He will hold a press conference after surveying the damage at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at Woodland R-IV High School in Marble Hill, Missouri.
Missouri remains in a state of emergency, which Parson activated with an executive order Sunday in preparation for extreme weather. Severe thunderstorms, carrying threats of tornadoes and hail, have passed through the Midwest and mid-South from last Friday onwards.
At least 37 people in the U.S. have died due to tornadoes in the past week.
