At least five people have died due to the tornado that swept through southeastern Missouri early Wednesday. Several people were also injured.

The tornado moved through Bollinger County, around 50 miles south of St. Louis, between 3:30 and 4 a.m. 

It caused widespread damage and destruction, particularly in the Grassy and Glenallen areas, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Bollinger County sherrif's office.

Troop E state troopers are on scene assisting with search and rescue efforts, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted. Crews from the State Highway Patrol and other agencies are having to use chainsaws to cut back brush and trees in order to reach homes. No unofficial volunteers are needed at this time, the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office said.

Parson will join emergency personnel in Bollinger County to assess damage and needs. He will hold a press conference after surveying the damage at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at Woodland R-IV High School in Marble Hill, Missouri.

Missouri remains in a state of emergency, which Parson activated with an executive order Sunday in preparation for extreme weather. Severe thunderstorms, carrying threats of tornadoes and hail, have passed through the Midwest and mid-South from last Friday onwards.

At least 37 people in the U.S. have died due to tornadoes in the past week.

