ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Five inmates escaped St. Francois County Jail in Farmington Tuesday night as the incident was reported around 10:22 p.m.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the Centene Center parking lot around 7:15 Tuesday evening.
It is believed the escapees stole a vehicle and were last seen traveling in a southerly direction from Centene Center.
The suspects were identified as Kelly McSean, Dakota Dwayne Pace, Aaron Wade Sebastian, Lujuan Damien Tucker, and Michael Dean Wilkins.
Anyone with information should call the St. Francois Sheriff's Department at 573-756-3252 or Joint Communications at 573-431-3131.