ST. LOUIS - The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) gained custody of 55 dogs rescued in October from a substandard breeder in Franklin County, Mo. by a Franklin County Circuit Court judge.
HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force removed the dogs from the residence of a suspected breeder in Franklin County at the request of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in early October.
They were found in varying stages of malnutrition and filth – many housed in crates and sitting in their own feces and urine.
The dogs, mostly Basset Hound and Basset-mixes, received veterinary and shelter care at the Humane Society of Missouri headquarters in St. Louis.
The dogs will be available for adoption individually. Some require continuing veterinary care and some need additional socialization. All the dogs will be spayed or neutered prior to adoption.
HSMO will work not only with individual adopters, but also with foster families and special rescue groups to ensure appropriate placement of these dogs.
Persons interested in adopting one of these dogs should regularly visit HSMO's website, as these dogs will be listed as they become available for adoption.
To make a donation to aid in the care and rehabilitation of these dogs, please click here. Donations of shredded newspaper cut lengthwise also would be appreciated.
To report animal abuse or neglect, call the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.
The Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force is one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States. For more than 40 years, they have worked side by side with state, local and city law enforcement officials to investigate and help prosecute animal abusers.