78-year-old woman accused of robbing Missouri bank makes court appearance

78 year-old Bonnie Gooch was charged earlier this month with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution after allegedly holding up a bank in Pleasant Hill, Mo.

 Lawrence, Nakia

CASS COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) -- A 78-year-old woman accused of robbing a Missouri bank appeared in court on Monday.

Bonnie Gooch was charged earlier this month with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution after allegedly holding up a bank in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.

Gooch was previously convicted of robbing a bank in 1977 and Lee’s Summit in 2020, when she was 75.

A bond hearing was held Monday, but the court denied any change of bond, which is $25,000.

The case was continued until May 11.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.