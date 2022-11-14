JEFFERSON CITY- During the opening weekend of Missouri's firearms deer season, Nov. 12 and 13, deer hunters harvested 93,355 deer, according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).
A total of 93,355 deer were harvested, of which 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks, and 30,838 were does.
Franklin was the top harvest county for opening weekend with 2,015 deer harvested, followed by Callaway with 1,692, and Texas with 1,724.
A total of 89,939 deer were checked by hunters during the opening weekend of firearms deer season last November.
“After a mild start to the month of November, the weather sure turned colder just in time for opening weekend,” MDC Cervid program supervisor Jason Isabelle said. “Although Saturday was a bit blustery, we had some good conditions, overall, for opening weekend this year and the long-term forecast looks very good at this point as well."
The November portion of firearms deer season continues through Nov. 22. The archery deer and turkey season will resume in Missouri on Nov. 23, and run through Jan. 15, 2023.
There is a late youth portion of firearms season from Nov. 25-27. Dec. 3-11 is the antlerless portion of firearms deer season (in open counties), followed by the alternative methods portion, from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, 2023.
For current, ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC's website.