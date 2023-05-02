COLUMBIA - A bill in the Missouri General Assembly could dedicate Oct. 2 as Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) Awareness Day.
Awareness of PMDD is very low and many suffer from the disorder alone, according to the International Association for Premenstrual Disorders. But one Columbia family is well aware of the cyclical, hormone-based mood disorder.
Marybeth Bohn's daughter, Christina Elizabeth Bohn Rudd, suffered from PMDD for about 11 years before she died by suicide on Nov. 3, 2021.
"She just was a talented person. She was a good pianist. She was a patient, loving mother. She had that personality that everybody loved," Bohn said. "And [then] we noticed some things that were kind of out of character for her."
If SB 45 is enacted, it would be added to the legislative budget and help fund resources to educate Missourians about the disorder and ways to treat it. This could include PSAs, flyers, public speaking events and more.
PMDD symptoms arise during the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle and subside within a few days of menstruation. The luteal phase is the phase between ovulation and menstruation.
Symptoms of PMDD can include but are not limited to mood changes, irritability or anger, depressed mood, anxiety, tension, difficulty concentrating, low-energy, changes in appetite, hypersomnia or insomnia, feeling overwhelmed and bloating, weight gain, joint or muscle pain. It is commonly associated with premenstrual syndrome (PMS), but people who suffer from PMDD experience severe symptoms for longer periods of time. PMDD typically lasts up to two weeks, compared to a few days for PMS.
Bohn said Rudd started becoming irritable, tired and suicidal for about two weeks out of each month. Neither she or her daughter were aware of the connection between her cycle and her mood changes.
"With Christina, there will be times when she was with us that she was glued to the couch. And I wondered, 'Where is this coming from? Why are you so tired? It's not typical,'" Bohn said. "And two weeks out of the month, we would see her doing things around the house, and then for a week or two, it was as if she couldn't get off the couch at all. And at the time, we didn't understand what was going on."
According to Bohn, Rudd excelled in school and had never suffered from such extreme mental health issues as a child. Both Bohn and Rudd were unaware of PMDD until three months before she died.
Rudd was misdiagnosed and mistreated for years, including bipolar 2, major repressive disorder with anxiety, anxiety disorder, panic disorder and treatment resistant depression, according to her mother.
By the time Rudd's 32nd birthday came around, she had attempted suicide multiple times and spent that day in a hospital bed. Bohn said it was like a light switch flipped in her daughter's head by the time her luteal phase would come around and then by the time she had her period.
"The next day, she told the nurse practitioner, 'Oh my gosh, I feel so much better. I started my period last night, can I go home?' And if that nurse practitioner had known about PMDD, she would have had a lightbulb moment: 'Wait a minute, you're suicidal, and then your period started,' but the dots weren't connected by Christina, or by that nurse," Bohn said.
After that day, Christina went through 10 electroconvulsive therapy treatments before returning to her parent's home to recover.
"She left her husband and two little kiddos and she came to us to recover for what she thought would be two and a half weeks," Bohn said. "She never did return home to her husband and children. We took care of her then for a year and three days, and she was hospitalized more than 100 days cumulatively."
After Rudd died, Bohn made a commitment to raise awareness about the disorder and to put an end to PMDD suicides.
"She's been gone 18 months and we've given 18 presentations," Bohn said. "Every time we speak, somebody gets diagnosed. It happens all the time, or somebody will contact us later and say, 'The whole time I was thinking about my daughter, my niece, my trans son, whoever it is, they end up getting diagnosed later on.' So that's why we do it."
The bill proposes that PMDD Awareness Day be honored on Oct. 2, which was Rudd's birthday.
"One thing I would say about PMDD is that it is a great liar and a great thief, because in those two weeks every month, PMDD lied to my daughter and convinced her she was worthless and hopeless," Bohn said. "It takes everything away from you. It robbed her of being with her family."
SB 45 passed through the House on Monday and was requested by the Senate on Tuesday to move to a conference committee for further action.