JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Parson announced Tuesday all pandemic related unemployment benefits will stop by June 12.
Since 2015, Missouri has increased its minimum wage rate each year. The wage increase is part of a five year series Missouri voters approved in 2018.
The 2021 minimum wage sits at $10.30 an hour. It will increase each year until the minimum wage reaches $12 an hour in 2023.
Here is the minimum wage rate per hour for each year since 2015:
- 2015: $7.65
- 2016: $7.65
- 2017: $7.70
- 2018: $7.85
- 2019: $8.60
- 2020: $9.45
- 2021: $10.30