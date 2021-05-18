COLUMBIA − Last week Missouri lawmakers passed a bill to gradually raise the state’s gas tax from 17-cent-a-gallon to 29.5 cents over the next five years. There is a refund option for buyers if they keep track of their receipts.
Since the bill was passed, a Missouri conservative advocacy group is seeking to take this gas tax increase to public vote.
Director for Americans for Prosperity-Missouri Jeremy Cady filed a petition to put the new gas tax increase to voters.
Cady’s petition is currently open for public comment. If the petition is approved, he can begin gathering signatures to get it on the 2022 ballot.
Governor Parson is expected to sign the bill as he has expressed Missouri’s need for road and bridge improvements.
Dave Schatz, President Pro Tem of the Missouri Senate and author of the Senate Bill, said Missouri is being held back by the poor road infrastructure.
“We’re trying to pay for 2020 roads on 1996 revenues, and that’s just not working,” he said in a press release.
Back in 1996, Missouri voters approved an amendment requiring tax increases overtime to go to a statewide vote. Missouri voters have not seen a tax increase since then.
In the 2018 ballot, the request for a 10-cent-per-gallon tax increase was disapproved by voters.
Republican State Representative Sarah Walsh was in support of the failed amendment that would have put the tax increase on the ballot in November 2022. Many Republican lawmakers like Walsh fear the impact this tax increase will have on low-income families.
Walsh said that many people are under the assumption that this small tax increase will not affect people and that everyone has a smartphone to track receipts, however Walsh wants to be the voice for these families that feel they will be impacted.
“These small amounts of money and these taxes have a real impact on Missourians that are working multiple jobs, not taking government handouts and trying just to provide,” Walsh said on the floor.
This gas tax hike could generate over $500 million for the roads and bridges annually once the bill is fully implemented.